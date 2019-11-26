NEW YORK -- Free-agent pitcher Sam Dyson has been accused of domestic violence by an ex-girlfriend and is being investigated by Major League Baseball.

The commissioner's office said Tuesday in a statement it is "aware of it and looking into it."

Dyson's agency, ISE, did not immediately respond to a text seeking comment.

The Athletic reported Tuesday that the allegation was made by an ex-girlfriend in posts on her personal Instagram account and on an account she writes in the voice of her cat.

The Athletic, citing a source who was not identified, reported that posts on the accounts alluding to an unidentified individual were about Dyson.

Dyson, 31, was acquired by the Minnesota Twins from the San Francisco Giants at the July 31 trade deadline and became a free agent after the season.

The right-hander was 5-1 with a 3.32 ERA in 61 relief appearances this season. He has spent eight seasons in the majors and has also played with Toronto, Miami and Texas.

