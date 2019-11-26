The Seattle Mariners have added another option for their rotation by agreeing to a one-year contract with Kendall Graveman.

According to multiple reports, Graveman, who turns 29 next month, is guaranteed $2 million in his return from Tommy John surgery. He would earn $8 million if Seattle exercises a 2021 option and he pitches at least 150 innings in each season.

Graveman has not pitched in the major leagues since May 11, 2018, for Oakland and had surgery that July 24. Cut by the Athletics after the season, he signed a one-year, $575,000 deal with the Chicago Cubs and made a pair of three-inning minor league injury rehabilitation outings on Aug. 22 and Sept. 1.

He will have a chance to earn a spot in Seattle's starting rotation, which has a couple of openings. Marco Gonzales, Yusei Kikuchi and prospect Justus Sheffield are likely the only set starters for Seattle heading into the season.

"Kendall is a great bounce-back candidate," Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said in a release. "His makeup is off the charts, and we've done a fair bit of homework on him from his time in Oakland and more recently in Chicago. He was a work-horse, ground ball-oriented pitcher, with whom we saw a velocity spike prior to his Tommy John surgery.

"We really trust him and his ability to consistently throw strikes. At 28 years old, he has the ability to stay in our system for a period of time and gives us something to look forward to."

Graveman is 23-29 with a 4.38 ERA in five major league seasons.

He gets a $1.5 million salary next year, and Seattle has a $3.5 million option for 2021 with a $500,000 buyout, according to reports.

Graveman could earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses in each season based on innings: $100,000 each for 15, 25, 40, 50, 65, 75 and 90 and $200,000 apiece for 100, 115, 140 and 150.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.