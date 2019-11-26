HOUSTON -- Catcher Dustin Garneau agreed to a one-year contract with the Houston Astros, with whom he figures to compete for a backup role.

Robinson Chirinos and Martín Maldonado became free agents from the American League champions, so the addition of Garneau likely will not be the final catching move. Garneau, 32, hit .244 with three home runs and 14 RBIs in 35 games this year for the Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics, who claimed him off waivers on Aug. 3.

Garneau is a .207 hitter in parts of five seasons at the major league level. He has eight home runs and 38 RBIs in his career.