Two-time All-Star catcher Stephen Vogt has agreed to a one-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, sources tell ESPN's Jeff Passan

The deal includes a vesting option for a second season. Financial terms weren't immediately available.

Vogt, 35, spent this past season with the Giants, hitting .263 with 10 home runs and 40 RBIs in 99 games.

Carson Kelly saw the majority of action behind the plate for Arizona last season, hitting .245 with 18 home runs and 47 RBIs in 111 games.