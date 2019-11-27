The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired infielder Luis Urias and left-hander Eric Lauer from the San Diego Padres for outfielder Trent Grisham and right-hander Zach Davies in a swap of high-end prospects and veteran pitchers, a source tells ESPN's Jeff Passan.

This wasn't the only move for the Padres on Wednesday. They also reached an agreement with left-handed reliever Drew Pomeranz, pending a physical, sources confirmed to Passan.

Pomeranz, 31, was 2-10 with a 4.85 ERA in 46 games for the Giants and Brewers last season.

Urias, 22, was a consensus top-25 prospect entering this past season and was outstanding at Triple-A El Paso, batting .315 with 19 home runs in 73 games. But he struggled offensively in 71 games with the Padres, batting just .223.

Urias primarily played second base for the Padres, who boast stars at third base and shortstop with Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr., respectively. But the Brewers are expected to play Urias at shortstop, according to Passan.

Lauer, 24, is 14-17 with a 4.40 ERA in 53 games -- 52 starts -- over two seasons with San Diego. He went 8-10 with a 4.45 ERA this past season.

Grisham, 23, also was widely rated as a top-50 prospect entering the 2019 season and was one of the Brewers organization's best minor league hitters, batting .300 with 26 homers and 71 RBIs in just 97 combined games at Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A San Antonio.

Grisham appeared in 51 games with the Brewers, batting .231 with six homers, and emerged as an everyday player in September after star outfielder Christian Yelich suffered a season-ending injury.

Davies, 26, went 10-7 with a career-best 3.55 ERA in 31 starts this past season. He has spent his entire five-year career with the Brewers, going 43-42 with a 3.91 ERA in 111 starts.