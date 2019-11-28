Veteran catcher Yan Gomes has agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal to return to the World Series champion Washington Nationals, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Wednesday.

Gomes caught the final out of Washington's World Series Game 7 win over the Houston Astros and will rejoin Kurt Suzuki as the Nationals' catching tandem.

Gomes was acquired from the Cleveland Indians in a four-player trade in November 2018 and started 90 of 93 games he played last season while splitting duties behind the plate with Suzuki. He hit .223 with 16 doubles, 12 home runs and 43 RBIs while throwing out 30% of attempted base stealers.

The 32-year-old has a .245 average with 99 homers and 351 RBIs in seven big league seasons.