Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale has been cleared to begin throwing.

Chaim Bloom, the team's chief baseball officer, told WEEI in Boston that Sale saw Dr. James Andrews last week in Pensacola, Florida, and got permission to being throwing, with the goal of participating in spring training.

Sale last threw a pitch Aug. 13 before he was shut down with inflammation in his left pitching elbow. He later received a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in the elbow.

Last month at MLB's general managers meetings, Red Sox GM Brian O'Halloran said Sale's rehab was going well, adding, "Chris is right where we want him to be."

Sale finished the 2019 season with a 6-11 record and a 4.40 ERA. He signed a five-year, $145 million extension last March; the 2020 season marks the first under that new deal.