The Oakland Athletics have traded infielder Jurickson Profar to the San Diego Padres for catcher Austin Allen and a player to be named, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Profar was likely to be non-tendered before the 8 p.m. ET deadline Monday, and Oakland wound up getting 25-year-old Allen, who has some pop.

Profar was acquired by the A's from the Rangers in December 2018. In his one season in Oakland, he batted just .218 but equaled his career best with 20 home runs and drove in 67 runs.

The 26-year-old was coming off a career year in Texas, where he hit .254 with 20 homers and 77 RBIs. He spent the first five years of his career with the Rangers. Current Padres general manager A.J. Preller was assistant GM with Texas during Profar's time there.

The Padres had a void in the infield after trading Luis Urias to the Milwaukee Brewers for outfielder Trent Grisham last week.