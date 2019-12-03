Reliever Blake Treinen has been non-tendered by the Oakland A's, making him a free agent.

Treinen, 31, struggled in 2019 after a strong 2018 campaign that ended with him tied for sixth in AL Cy Young award voting.

Treinen had a 4.91 ERA in 58.2 innings pitched last season. He was 9-2 with a 0.78 ERA in 2018.

The A's also announced that they did not tender contracts to lefty Ryan Buchter and catcher Josh Phegley.

The team agreed to terms with lefty T.J. McFarland on a one-year contract, avoiding arbitration.