Dylan Bundy is switching coasts, as the Los Angeles Angels acquired the veteran right-hander in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

The Orioles receive minor league right-handers Isaac Mattson, Zach Peek, Kyle Bradish and Kyle Brnovich as part of the deal.

Bundy, 27, was once a prized prospect of the Orioles, who made him the fourth overall pick in the 2011 draft. He went 10-6 with a 4.02 ERA in 2016, his first full season in the Baltimore rotation, striking out 104 in 109.2 innings.

But the right-hander has struggled of late, losing 16 games with a 5.45 ERA in 2018, and then going 7-14 with a 4.79 ERA this past season.

The Angels are hoping Bundy can turn things around out west. He has averaged 168 innings over the past three years and the Angels will be counting on him to stay healthy after dealing with many injuries to their rotation in recent seasons.

Bundy will join a rotation that is expected to include a fully healthy Shohei Ohtani and could add free-agent Gerrit Cole or Stephen Strasburg, both of whom the Angels reportedly have interest in.

Bundy has a 7.64 ERA in four games (three starts) at Angel Stadium, his fourth-worst ERA of any ballpark (minimum three starts), according to ESPN Stats & Information research.