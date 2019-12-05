The Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to a trade with the Seattle Mariners to acquire catcher Omar Narvaez in exchange for minor league pitcher Adam Hill and a competitive balance draft pick, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The Brewers had a need at catcher after starter Yasmani Grandal signed a four-year, $73 million contract with the Chicago White Sox last month.

The left-handed-hitting Narvaez, 27, had a career season for the Mariners in 2019, hitting .278 with 22 home runs and 55 RBIs in 132 games.

He appeared in 98 games at catcher with a .994 fielding percentage and he threw out 13 of 71 base stealers (18%).

Hill, a 22-year-old right-hander, was 7-9 with a 3.92 ERA in 26 games for Class A Wisconsin of the Brewers' system last year.

The news of the trade was first reported by The Athletic.

The Mariners acquired Narvaez from the White Sox on Nov. 30, 2018, in exchange for reliever Alex Colome, who took over as Chicago's closer last season.

The Brewers also have catcher Manny Pina, who hits right-handed, under contract for the 2020 season. Pina isn't an offensive threat, hitting just .228 with 7 homers and 25 RBIs in 76 games last season, but he threw out 25 percent of attempted base stealers (7 of 28) and had a .993 fielding percentage.

The Mariners will likely hand the starting catching duties in 2020 to Tom Murphy. The 28-year-old Murphy had a strong 2019 season at the plate, hitting .273 with 18 home runs and 40 RBIs in 75 games. He appeared in 67 of those games at catcher and threw out 13 of 33 attempted base stealers (39%) and had a .994 fielding percentage.

