The Milwaukee Brewers have signed outfielder Keon Broxton to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league training camp.

Broxton returns to Milwaukee after playing for the Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners and New York Mets in 2019.

His nomadic year began with a trade from the Brewers to the Mets in January, then he was dealt again to the Orioles in May. Baltimore waived him in July, and he finished the season in Seattle.

Broxton hit .167 with six home runs and 16 RBIs in 204 at-bats last season. He is a career .209 hitter with 39 home runs and 95 RBIs in five major league seasons.