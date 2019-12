Right-hander Junior Guerra has reached agreement with the Arizona Diamondbacks on a one-year contract that includes a club option, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Guerra had a 3.55 ERA with 77 strikeouts and 36 walks in 83 2/3 innings over 72 appearances for the Milwaukee Brewers last season.

He was among the players the Brewers did not tender a contract to earlier this month.

Brew Crew Ball first reported on the agreement.

Information from ESPN's Jeff Passan was used in this report.