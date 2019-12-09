Former players' union executive Marvin Miller and catcher Ted Simmons were both elected into the Hall of Fame by the Modern Baseball Era Committee. They are the first two member of the 2020 Hall of Fame class.

The Modern Baseball Era Committee considers individuals who contributed to baseball from 1970-1987 and who are no longer eligible through the writers' election process.

Miller, who died in 2012, helped institute free agency as head of the players' association in the 1960s and '70s. He was highly critical of the Hall of Fame selection process during his lifetime and fell one vote shy of induction for the 2011 class.

This April 13, 1972, file photo shows Marvin Miller, executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association, announcing that the 13-day-old baseball strike has ended. AP Photo

"Players are pleased that Marvin will now take his rightful and long overdue place in the Hall of Fame in recognition of the monumental and positive impact he had on our game and our industry," Players Union boss Tony Clark said in a statement.

Simmons, who fell one vote shy of election in 2017, played 21 seasons for the Cardinals, Brewers and Braves, being named to the All-Star team eight times. He is second all-time in both hits and RBIs among players who spent at least half their careers as a catcher.

Thurman Munson, Don Mattingly, Tommy John, Steve Garvey, Dale Murphy, Dave Parker, Dwight Evans and Lou Whitaker were the other names on this year's 10-man ballot.

In 2017, Jack Morris and Alan Trammell were elected through the Modern Baseball Era committee.