A pair of Chicago Cubs interleague games against the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will feature on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball 2020 first-half slate, as announced by the network Monday.

The Cubs are hosting the Red Sox and visiting the Yankees in back-to-back weeks in June, with games on June 21 and June 28 being set as part of Sunday Night Baseball's 31st season.

The Yankees lead the way with five Sunday Night Baseball appearances through July 19, followed by the Cubs, Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals with four each and the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets with three each.

After July 19, Sunday Night Baseball selections will be made at least two weeks in advance.

The Sunday Night Baseball slate opens March 29 with the Cubs visiting the Brewers, who officially eliminated Chicago from the postseason in 2019.