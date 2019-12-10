        <
          Reliever Joely Rodriguez agrees to 2-year, $5.5M deal with Rangers

          10:13 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Left-hander Joely Rodriguez and the Texas Rangers have agreed to a two-year, $5.5 million deal, sources confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

          The deal includes a club option for a third year.

          The 28-year-old Rodriguez spent the past three years with the Chunichi Dragons in Japan. He was one of the league's top setup men in 2019, posting a 1.64 ERA while striking out 77 in 60.1 innings.

          Prior to that, he spent parts of two seasons (2016-17) with the Phillies, going 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA in 38 relief appearances.

