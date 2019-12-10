The Major League Baseball amateur draft is being moved to Omaha, Nebraska, in the days immediately before the College World Series, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The first day of the draft will now be June 10, with the CWS set to begin three days later.

The idea behind the move is to give top draft picks a better draft-day experience, sources said.

MLB declined comment to ESPN on the draft moving.

The draft has taken place at MLB Network's headquarters in Secaucus, New Jersey, since 2009. In 2019, it started on the same day of many regional finals of the NCAA tournament that leads to the College World Series, so many top collegiate prospects could not attend.