Prized free-agent pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees have agreed to a record nine-year, $324 million contract, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The deal includes an opt-out clause after five years, sources told Passan, and surpasses the deal Stephen Strasburg finalized with the Washington Nationals on Monday for most total money and annual average salary for a pitcher at $36 million.

Cole, the runner-up to teammate Justin Verlander in the AL Cy Young Award, was dominant during the regular season and the postseason as the Houston Astros led the majors with 111 total wins.

The 29-year-old hard-throwing right-hander set an Astros record by winning his last 16 regular-season decisions and topped the AL with a career-best 2.50 ERA. His career-high 326 strikeouts were the most in the majors and set an Astros franchise record that had stood since 1979, when J.R. Richard fanned 313.

He had only one loss since May 22. That came in Game 1 of the World Series against the Nationals, but he redeemed himself with a stellar outing in Game 5. During the postseason, Cole went 4-1 with a 1.72 ERA in 36 2/3 innings.

Cole grew up a Yankees fan and attended several games at the old Yankee Stadium as a child. He said before Game 3 of the ALCS that his favorite players were Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera.

Passan reported last week that signing Cole was the Yankees' top offseason priority and that general manager Brian Cashman had ownership-level approval to offer a record-setting deal.

"I can't guarantee we're going to wind up with the player," Cashman said earlier Tuesday at the winter meetings. "I can just guarantee a championship-caliber effort on our part."

Cole also drew interest from the Los Angeles Angels and Dodgers. His agent, Scott Boras, said in a news briefing Tuesday that a pair of so-called mystery teams were pursuing the right-hander, as well.

Kurkjian: Cole to Yankees makes them the best team in baseball Tim Kurkjian says the Yankees' acquisition of Gerrit Cole makes them not only the best team in the American League, but the best team in baseball.

"I think we all understand we have a special team that's hopefully in the middle of a chance to do some great things," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said at the winter meetings. "Anytime you're talking about a player the caliber of Gerrit Cole, and knowing what he can potentially mean to our club, it's no surprise that we are as invested as we are in pursuing him."

Cole joins a starting rotation that includes Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, James Paxton and J.A. Happ.

After five seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Cole was traded to the Astros in January 2018 as part of a five-player deal. In his two seasons with Houston, armed with a revitalized four-seam fastball and improved mechanics where he left fewer pitches out of the strike zone, Cole went 35-10 with a 2.68 ERA, 602 strikeouts and had a 12.1 WAR.

Cole Strikes It Rich Gerrit Cole and the Yankees have agreed to a nine-year, $324 million contract, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. A look at where it ranks in MLB history based on total value: Player Value Type Mike Trout $426.5M Extension Bryce Harper $330M Free Agent Giancarlo Stanton $325M Extension Gerrit Cole $324M Free Agent Manny Machado $300M Free Agent -- ESPN Stats & Information

FanGraphs' pitch valued had Cole's fastball as the most valuable in the majors last season, and his slider was also in the top 10.

However, despite Cole's natural talent, Hinch said during the postseason that the pitcher's "biggest strength is his mind."

Cole, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 draft, went 12-12 with a 4.26 ERA and 196 strikeouts for the Pirates in 2017, and he was dealt to Houston that offseason in exchange for pitchers Joe Musgrove and Michael Feliz, third baseman Colin Moran and outfielder Jason Martin.

He had finished fourth in NL Cy Young Award voting in 2015 and earned the first of his three All-Star selections that season, but he was less effective in his other four seasons in Pittsburgh.

Cole also finished fifth in AL Cy Young voting in 2018. Over his seven MLB seasons, Cole has a 94-52 record with a 3.22 ERA and 1,336 strikeouts in 1,195 innings -- his ratio of 10.062 strikeouts per nine innings ranks sixth among active players and eighth all-time.

ESPN's Keith Law and Marly Rivera contributed to this report.