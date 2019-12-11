Right-hander Josh Lindblom, who spent the past two seasons pitching in South Korea, is in agreement on a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, sources tell ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Lindblom's contract will be for three years and guarantee $9.125 million, according to a source. With performance bonuses, it can max out at more than $18 million. MLB Network first reported the financial details of the deal.

Lindblom, 32, has not pitched in the majors since 2017 with the Pirates. Prior to that, his last appearance was in 2014 with the A's as he also pitched in South Korea's KBO League in 2015 and '16.

Lindblom spent the past two years with the Doosan Bears, going a combined 35-7. This past year, he went 20-3 with a 2.50 ERA and a 0.997 WHIP in 30 starts covering 194 2/3 innings and was named the league's MVP.

He has also pitched for the Rangers, Phillies and Dodgers, primarily as a reliever before becoming a starting pitcher in the KBO.