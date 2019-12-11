        <
        >

          Dodgers to add former Oakland closer Blake Treinen

          6:36 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          Right-hander Blake Treinen and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Wednesday.

          Treinen had multiple offers in that range and chose the Dodgers.

          Treinen posted a 0.78 ERA in 2018, but that number ballooned to 4.91 in 2019. Treinen started the 2019 season as A's closer but wasn't nearly as consistent. He had a 6.14 ERA during a 19-game span from April 28 to June 20 before a strained pitching shoulder put him on the injured list.

          Once healthy and back July 3, Treinen didn't have a save over his next 27 appearances and posted a 6.17 ERA.

          Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices