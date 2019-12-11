Right-hander Blake Treinen and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Wednesday.

Treinen had multiple offers in that range and chose the Dodgers.

Treinen posted a 0.78 ERA in 2018, but that number ballooned to 4.91 in 2019. Treinen started the 2019 season as A's closer but wasn't nearly as consistent. He had a 6.14 ERA during a 19-game span from April 28 to June 20 before a strained pitching shoulder put him on the injured list.

Once healthy and back July 3, Treinen didn't have a save over his next 27 appearances and posted a 6.17 ERA.

