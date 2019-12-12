Former Boston Red Sox right-hander Rick Porcello has agreed to a one-year deal worth $10 million with the New York Mets, according to multiple reports.

Porcello, who turns 31 on Dec. 27, had multiyear offers but preferred a one-year deal, per reports.

Porcello, a ground ball pitcher who relies on a sinking, two-seam fastball, is coming off a career-worst season with the Red Sox. He was 14-12 but had a 5.52 ERA that was the highest in the majors.

He has been quite durable over the past four seasons, making at least 32 starts per year, but the velocity on his slider dropped by 1.7 mph from 2018, which made the pitch far less effective for him. He gave up a troublesome .314/.407/.571 slash line with runners in scoring position in 2019.

He signed a four-year, $82.5 million contract extension with the Red Sox in 2015. In his five seasons with Boston, he had one great season -- winning the American League Cy Young Award in 2016, when he was also voted Comeback Player of the Year.

He led the majors with 22 wins in 2016 and had career bests in innings pitched (223), strikeouts (189), ERA (3.15) and WHIP (1.01). He allowed only 32 walks over the entire season and threw three complete games.

In 11 seasons with the Red Sox and Detroit Tigers, Porcello has a 149-118 record and a 4.36 ERA.

ESPN's Keith Law contributed to this report.