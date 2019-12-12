Tim Kurkjian says the Yankees' acquisition of Gerrit Cole makes them not only the best team in the American League but also the best team in baseball. (0:44)

Kurkjian: Cole to Yankees makes them the best team in baseball (0:44)

Free-agent outfielder Brett Gardner, the New York Yankees' longest tenured player, will remain with the team after reaching a one-year, $12.5 million deal, a source confirmed to ESPN's Buster Olney on Thursday.

There also is a $10 million club option for the 2021 season, a source told ESPN. The New York Post first reported the agreement.

The 36-year-old Gardner recorded his best season in 2019, when he hit .251 with a career-high 28 homers and 74 RBIs. He was called upon to start 141 games in the outfield last season because of a series of injuries to Aaron Judge (102 games played), Aaron Hicks (59) and Giancarlo Stanton (18).

Gardner was the Yankees' starting left fielder in all nine postseason games, going 6-for-34 with 4 RBIs and 16 strikeouts as a record-setting power year by the Bronx Bombers ended with a string of K's and another October bust.

His signature moment last season came when he banged his bat against the dugout roof after being ejected in a game in July for arguing balls and strikes, leading Aaron Boone to take off on an expletive-filled rant that prompted the Yankees manager to call his hitters "savages" in the batter's box.

The team used the "savages" moniker for the rest of the season as a motivator.

Drafted by the Yankees in 2005, Gardner has a .260 career average and 267 stolen bases in 11 big league seasons since 2008. His average of 4.25 pitches per plate appearance is third among active players with 3,000 or more plate appearances, behind only Matt Carpenter (4.27) and Mike Trout (4.26).