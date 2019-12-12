        <
        >

          Source: Catcher Austin Romine reaches one-year deal with Tigers

          1:08 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Catcher Austin Romine has agreed to a one-year contract worth just over $4 million with the Detroit Tigers, a source told ESPN's Buster Olney on Thursday.

          Romine is expected to compete with Grayson Greiner in spring training for the team's starting catching job.

          Romine, 31, had a career year at the plate last season for the New York Yankees, hitting .281 with 8 home runs and 35 RBIs in 72 games, serving as the backup to starter Gary Sanchez.

          The eight-year major league veteran has played his entire career with the Yankees and has a .239 batting average with 25 home runs and 135 RBIs in 368 games.

          He has a career fielding percentage of .994 and has caught 23% of runners attempting to steal (44-of-192).

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices