Catcher Austin Romine has agreed to a one-year contract worth just over $4 million with the Detroit Tigers, a source told ESPN's Buster Olney on Thursday.

Romine is expected to compete with Grayson Greiner in spring training for the team's starting catching job.

Romine, 31, had a career year at the plate last season for the New York Yankees, hitting .281 with 8 home runs and 35 RBIs in 72 games, serving as the backup to starter Gary Sanchez.

The eight-year major league veteran has played his entire career with the Yankees and has a .239 batting average with 25 home runs and 135 RBIs in 368 games.

He has a career fielding percentage of .994 and has caught 23% of runners attempting to steal (44-of-192).