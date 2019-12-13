The Tampa Bay Rays have agreed to a two-year, $12 million contract with Japanese position player Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, a source confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Rays will also pay a posting fee of $2.4 million, the source said.

The Tampa Bay Times earlier reported news of the agreement.

Tsutsugo hit .272 with 29 homers and 79 RBIs this year playing for Yokohama of Japan's Central League.

The 28-year-old has mostly played in left field and at first base, but he also has some experience at third base.