The Milwaukee Brewers have signed left-hander Brett Anderson to a one-year contract, the team announced Friday.

Anderson will make $5 million in base salary with a chance to earn another $2 million in performance bonuses, sources told ESPN's Buster Olney.

The 31-year-old Anderson just finished his third stint with the Oakland Athletics -- 10 years after breaking into the big leagues with the club.

He set a career high for wins while going 13-9 and 3.89 ERA in 31 starts for the A's last season. He posted the lowest strikeout rate of any qualifying starter in baseball (just 12.1% of batters faced) yet still boasted a 2.7 bWAR (Baseball-Reference's wins above replacement) thanks to a low walk rate and the third-best ground ball rate among starters.

For his career, he is 59-61 with a 4.05 ERA and 682 strikeouts in 176 starts.

Anderson spent the 2009-13 seasons with Oakland before being dealt to the Colorado Rockies in December 2013. In 2017, he pitched for the Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays, going 4-4 with a 6.34 ERA in 13 starts and 55⅓ innings.