ARLINGTON, Texas -- Fire broke out Saturday at the future home of the Texas Rangers, which is under construction in Arlington.

Arlington Fire Department Lt. Mike Joiner said the blaze was brought under control and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Rangers spokesman John Blake told the Dallas Morning News that he was awaiting more information on the fire.

Blake did not immediately return a phone call to The Associated Press for comment.

The estimated $1.1 billion Globe Life Field includes a retractable roof and is scheduled to open for the 2020 Major League Baseball season