The Texas Rangers are in the final stages of completing a trade to acquire two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber from the Cleveland Indians, sources familiar with the deal told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Kluber would become the ace of a rotation that already includes veterans Mike Minor (14-10, 3.59 ERA last season) and Lance Lynn (16-11, 3.67 ERA).

It's a homecoming for Kluber, who went to High School in Coppell, Texas, which is approximately 22 miles away from Arlington, Texas, where the Rangers play their games.

The Indians had picked up Kluber's $17.5 million contract option for the 2020 season on Oct. 31. His contract also includes a club option for the 2021 season that's worth $18 million.

Kluber didn't pitch for the Indians after May 1, when the right-hander sustained a broken right arm when he was hit by a comebacker. He was nearing a return to the minor leagues before an oblique injury ended his season. He was 2-3 with a 5.80 ERA in seven starts last season.

The 33-year-old Kluber is expected to be ready for the start of spring training.

He is 98-58 with a 3.16 ERA in nine major league seasons. In the postseason, he is 4-3 with a 3.97 ERA in nine starts.

The three-time All-Star won the Cy Young Award in 2014 and 2017.