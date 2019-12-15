Left-hander Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a five-year, $85 million deal, sources familiar with the agreement told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The worth of the deal was first reported by The Athletic.

The 30-year-old Bumgarner, the Most Valuable Player of the 2014 World Series for the San Francisco Giants, went 9-9 with a 3.90 ERA last season, when he moved forward from two somewhat forgettable injury-shortened seasons.

In 2019, Bumgarner bounced back to tie for the National League lead with 34 starts and was second with 207⅔ innings pitched, which erased many doubts that the former Giants icon could again showcase his trademark durability.

A 10-year veteran, "MadBum" logged six straight seasons with double-digit wins, more than 200 innings and 30-plus starts -- finishing with 18, 18 and 15 wins, respectively, from 2012 to 2014. But the 6-foot-4 left-hander went 4-9 with a 3.32 ERA in 17 starts in 2017, when he missed nearly three months following a dirt bike accident during an off day in Colorado. He threw just 111 innings that season to match his low total from 2010 when he came up in June.

Then Bumgarner broke the pinkie on his pitching hand when he was hit by a line drive from Kansas City Royals hitter Whit Merrifield in his final 2018 spring training start, undergoing surgery to insert pins into the finger. He returned in June and wound up 6-7 with a 3.26 ERA in 21 starts and 129⅔ innings.

In April 2012, Bumgarner signed a $35.56 million, six-year deal through 2017 that included $12 million club options for both 2018 and '19. Before San Francisco staged a bit of a midseason surge to get into playoff contention this past season, Bumgarner had been mentioned as a potential top trade target prior to the July 31 deadline.

Bumgarner has 1,794 strikeouts, which ranks 14th on the active list, and has a career record of 119-92 with a 3.13 ERA. He has been a clutch postseason pitcher in each of San Francisco's World Series title-winning campaigns of 2010, '12 and '14.