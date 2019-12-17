        <
        >

          Joe Smith, Astros agree to $8 million, 2-year contract

          1:56 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          HOUSTON -- Reliever Joe Smith and the Houston Astros have agreed to an $8 million, two-year contract.

          The 35-year-old Smith spent the last two seasons with the Astros and is 6-1 with a 3.06 ERA in 84 appearances for Houston. Smith missed the beginning of last season recovering from Achilles tendon surgery before returning in July and posting a 1.80 ERA in 28 regular-season appearances.

          Smith didn't allow a run in eight of his 10 postseason appearances in 2019 and finished the playoffs with a 3.12 ERA.

          The right-hander has a 2.98 ERA in 782 career appearances. He gets $4 million in each season under the deal announced Monday.

          He was coming off a $15 million, two-year deal with the Astros.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices