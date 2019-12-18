Two World Series rings belonging to Terry Francona have been recovered after they were stolen from the former Boston Red Sox manager last month, according to the Pima County (Arizona) Sheriff's Department.

The sheriff's department said in a release Tuesday that the rings -- for the Red Sox's 2004 and 2007 World Series titles -- had been purchased by a Phoenix sports memorabilia store. They were initially reported as stolen on Nov. 7.

Two of Terry Francona's World Series rings -- one from 2004 and one from 2007 -- were reported as stolen on Nov. 7 and turned up in a Phoenix memorabilia store. They have since been recovered. Barry Chin/Getty Images

Jamey Estep, 33, has been arrested and charged with second-degree burglary, theft and trafficking in stolen property, which are felonies, according to the department.

Francona, now the manager of the Cleveland Indians, managed the Red Sox from 2004 to 2011, winning those two Series titles.

A $245,830 check of Francona's was also found to have been fraudulently deposited earlier in the year, according to the sheriff's department.