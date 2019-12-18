Gerrit Cole brings out a sign he made and brought to a Yankees World Series game as a kid back in 2001 to his introductory press conference. (1:37)

NEW YORK -- Gerrit Cole brought along a sign for the news conference to announce his signing with the New York Yankees: a crinkled board that read "Yankee Fan Today Tomorrow Forever."

Then 11, Cole was caught on camera holding up that message in the seats at Game 6 of the 2001 World Series in Phoenix. The lettering of the tape he used has faded from blue to tan in the years since.

He spurned the Yankees when they drafted him 28th overall in 2008, choosing to enroll at UCLA. He signed with Pittsburgh three years later after he was selected first overall. Now as a free agent, he finally was fitted for pinstripes. Financial terms were not disclosed when the Yankees announced the nine-year contract with a player opt-out after the 2024 season, but ESPN's Jeff Passan has reported the value of the deal is $324 million, a record amount for a pitcher in both its total and its average annual value of $36 million.

"It was my dream. I had a second opportunity to chase it," he said.

Cole put on a No. 45 jersey, the number that had belonged to first baseman Luke Voit.

Voit said in a tweet that he will be wearing No. 59 in honor of his brother, who wore the number while playing football at West Point.

I'm going to wear #59 to honor my brother! It was his college football number at West Point while he was the captain of the football team! — Luke Voit (@LLVIII40) December 18, 2019

The 29-year-old Cole's beard was newly shorn to comply with Yankees team rules.

"He cleans up nice, doesn't he?" Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

The right-hander had been known for a scruffy look.

"I've experienced razor burn now for the first time," he said.

Boone said he was "blown away" by "his passion for what he does, his ability to articulate that passion."

The newly shaven Gerrit Cole, right, holds up his No. 45 Yankees jersey at his introductory news conference with the help of his new manager, Aaron Boone, on Wednesday. EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Cole was 20-5 with an AL-leading 2.50 ERA and a major league-leading 326 strikeouts for Houston last season.

His wife, Amy, the sister of San Francisco shortstop Brandon Crawford, watched the news conference from the dais.

New York forfeited its second- and fifth-highest draft picks, roughly No. 62 and No. 164 overall. Houston gets an extra pick as compensation, approximately No. 74.

To clear a roster spot, the Yankees designated right-hander Chance Adams for assignment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.