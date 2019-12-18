Versatile free agent Eric Sogard, who played five different positions in the field last season, has reached a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, a source confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

The deal is for $4.5 million, a source told ESPN's Buster Olney, includes a team option for 2021 and is pending a physical, a source said. The Athletic first reported the agreement.

Sogard, whose career was in jeopardy after an atrocious 2018 season, rebounded with a career year in 2019 with the Toronto Blue Jays and the Tampa Bay Rays. He hit a combined .290 with 13 home runs and 40 RBIs in 110 games for the two teams.

Known primarily as a second baseman, Sogard can play every infield position as well as corner outfield.

He signed a minor league deal with the Blue Jays prior to the 2019 season, earning a return trip to the majors in mid-April. After hitting just 11 home runs in seven-plus MLB seasons, Sogard went on a tear for Toronto, hitting 10 in just 73 games with a substantially increased launch angle.

Sogard was dealt to the Rays before the trade deadline in late July, and the 33-year-old hit .266 and added three more homers down the stretch -- more than doubling his career total in just one season -- as Tampa Bay earned an AL wild-card spot.

He excelled as a utility man with the Brewers in 2017, but his future was unclear after he hit just .134 with two RBIs in 55 games in 2018.

Sogard, who spent six-plus seasons with the Oakland Athletics before joining the Brewers in 2017, has a .248 career batting average with 24 home runs and 165 RBIs. He missed the entire 2016 season after having surgery on his left knee.

