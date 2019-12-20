The Minnesota Twins have signed right-handed relievers Tyler Clippard and Sergio Romo, the team announced.

Clippard joins the Twins as a free agent, and his one-year deal is worth $2.75 million, sources tell ESPN.

Clippard, 34, appeared in 53 games last season with the Cleveland Indians. He was 1-0 with eight holds. In 62 innings, he had a 2.90 ERA with 64 strikeouts and 15 walks.

Romo's one-year deal includes a club option and $5 million guaranteed, with a chance to earn $10 million. MLB Network was first to report the terms.

Romo, 36, was 2-1 with 20 saves and 60 strikeouts over 60⅓ innings in 65 relief appearances last season for the Miami Marlins and the Twins -- who acquired him, minor league pitcher Chris Vallimont and a player to be named for minor league first baseman Lewin Diaz at the July 31 trade deadline.