Ian Kinsler is retiring after a 14-year major league career, he announced Friday.

Kinsler, 37, told The Athletic that a herniated cervical disk that ended his 2019 season in August played a factor in his decision to retire. He ends his career one hit shy of 2,000, with 257 home runs, 909 RBIs and 243 stolen bases.

"My pride wouldn't let me go halfway at something that I've been doing at 100% for my whole baseball life," the veteran second baseman said.

Kinsler will stay on with the San Diego Padres as an adviser to baseball operations. He will work with the team on settling the $4.25 million left on his contract for 2020, according to The Athletic.

"Ian had a long and distinguished career and will go down as one of the best second basemen of his generation," Padres general manager A.J. Preller said. "We're excited to have him join our front office to share his passion for the game and experience as a World Series champion. His breadth of baseball knowledge will be extremely beneficial to our organization."

Kinsler, a four-time All-Star, spent eight seasons with the Texas Rangers before a 2013 trade to the Detroit Tigers, followed by another trade to the Los Angeles Angels four years later.

The Boston Red Sox landed him at the trade deadline in 2018 before going on to win the World Series, after which he joined the Padres.

"It just felt like this is the end, time to move on," Kinsler told The Athletic. "I gave it everything I had. It's time to do something else."