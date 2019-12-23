After rediscovering himself in Japan, right-hander Pierce Johnson has reached an agreement with the San Diego Padres on a two-year, $5 million deal with a club option for a third year, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Johnson, 28, struggled in the big leagues in his previous stint. The 2012 first-round pick by the Cubs made only one appearance for Chicago before being waived in 2017 and claimed by the Giants. He played for the Giants in 2018, posting a 5.56 ERA over 37 appearances.

He spent the 2019 season with the Hanshin Tigers in Nippon Professional Baseball, where he went 2-3 with a 1.38 ERA and 40 holds in 58 appearances.