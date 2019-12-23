        <
        >

          Sources: RHP Pierce Johnson goes from Japan to Padres

          9:50 AM ET
          • ESPN

          After rediscovering himself in Japan, right-hander Pierce Johnson has reached an agreement with the San Diego Padres on a two-year, $5 million deal with a club option for a third year, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

          Johnson, 28, struggled in the big leagues in his previous stint. The 2012 first-round pick by the Cubs made only one appearance for Chicago before being waived in 2017 and claimed by the Giants. He played for the Giants in 2018, posting a 5.56 ERA over 37 appearances.

          He spent the 2019 season with the Hanshin Tigers in Nippon Professional Baseball, where he went 2-3 with a 1.38 ERA and 40 holds in 58 appearances.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices