Second baseman Cesar Hernandez and the Cleveland Indians have agreed to a one-year, $6.25 million contract, sources familiar with the agreement told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Hernandez, 29, became a free agent when he wasn't tendered a contract by the Philadelphia Phillies after a season in which he hit .279 with 14 home runs and a career-high 71 RBIs.

He avoided arbitration in 2019 by reaching a one-year, $7.75 million deal with Philadelphia, and he was again eligible for arbitration had he signed after the season.

Hernandez had been a starter with the Phillies since 2015, when he replaced Chase Utley. He led the team with a .294 batting average in both 2016 and 2017, then had a career-high 15 home runs in 2018. He has averaged 2.5 wins-above replacement over the past four seasons.

Hernandez had been with the Phillies since signing with them out of Venezuela in 2006 at the age of 16. He has a .277 career average with 253 RBIs and a .352 on-base percentage.