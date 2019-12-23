        <
        >

          Source: Indians agree with ex-Phillies 2B Cesar Hernandez

          12:54 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Second baseman Cesar Hernandez and the Cleveland Indians have agreed to a one-year, $6.25 million contract, sources familiar with the agreement told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

          Hernandez, 29, became a free agent when he wasn't tendered a contract by the Philadelphia Phillies after a season in which he hit .279 with 14 home runs and a career-high 71 RBIs.

          He avoided arbitration in 2019 by reaching a one-year, $7.75 million deal with Philadelphia, and he was again eligible for arbitration had he signed after the season.

          Hernandez had been a starter with the Phillies since 2015, when he replaced Chase Utley. He led the team with a .294 batting average in both 2016 and 2017, then had a career-high 15 home runs in 2018. He has averaged 2.5 wins-above replacement over the past four seasons.

          Hernandez had been with the Phillies since signing with them out of Venezuela in 2006 at the age of 16. He has a .277 career average with 253 RBIs and a .352 on-base percentage.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices