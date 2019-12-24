Outfielder Kole Calhoun and the Arizona Diamondbacks are in agreement on a two-year, $16 million deal with a third-year team option for $9 million, sources told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

Calhoun, 32, who became a free agent for the first time when the Los Angeles Angels declined to exercise his 2020 contract option, has spent his entire career with the Angels, who drafted him in the eighth round in 2010 out of Arizona State.

Calhoun first cracked the Angels' big league roster in 2012, and he spent most of the past six seasons as their right fielder. He won a Gold Glove in 2015.

Calhoun hit a career-best 33 homers last season while batting .232 with 74 RBIs. He has 884 hits, including 140 homers.