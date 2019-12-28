        <
          Sources: Marlins, OF Corey Dickerson reach 2-year, $17.5 million deal

          5:29 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Miami Marlins have reached an agreement with free agent outfielder Corey Dickerson on a $17.5 million, two-year contract, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

          MLB Network first reported on the deal between the sides.

          The 30-year-old Dickerson hit .304 with 12 homers and 59 RBIs last season for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Philadelphia Phillies, who acquired him on July 31. Dickerson had 42 extra-base hits and a .565 slugging percentage.

          He becomes the front-runner to start in left field for the Marlins. Other candidates include veteran newcomer Matt Kemp, Harold Ramirez and Austin Dean.

          Drafted by the Colorado Rockies in 2009, Dickerson won a Gold Glove in 2018 and was an All-Star in 2017 for the Tampa Bay Rays. He is a solid left-handed hitter with power to all fields, which made him an attractive selling point for the Phillies as well as future potential suitors.

          Dickerson has a .286 career average with 190 doubles, 29 triples, 115 homers, 370 RBIs and an .832 OPS in 776 games.

