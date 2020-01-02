The Chicago White Sox and top outfield prospect Luis Robert have agreed on a six-year, $50 million contract that includes two club options that could extend the deal through 2027, the team announced Thursday.

Robert will now begin the season with the White Sox, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

2020: The Year of t̶h̶e̶ ̶R̶a̶t̶ La Pantera pic.twitter.com/wjuzdd5OF0 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) January 2, 2020

Robert, 22, played 122 combined games at Class A, Double-A and Triple-A last season, batting .328 with 32 home runs, 92 RBIs and 36 stolen bases.

The White Sox have been loading up around a promising young core this offseason, hoping to challenge in the AL Central after seven consecutive losing seasons. Slugger Edwin Encarnacion, former AL Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel and catcher Yasmani Grandal are among the team's big-money additions.

The White Sox also signed All-Star pitcher Gio Gonzalez, brought back Jose Abreu and acquired outfielder Nomar Mazara from the Texas Rangers.