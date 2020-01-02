The Chicago White Sox and top outfield prospect Luis Robert have agreed on a six-year, $50 million contract that includes two club options, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Robert will now begin the season with the White Sox, according to Passan.

Robert, 22, played 122 combined games at Single-A, Double-A and Triple-A last season, batting .328 with 32 home runs, 92 RBIs and 36 stolen bases.

The White Sox have been loading up around a promising young core this offseason, hoping to challenge in the AL Central after seven consecutive losing seasons. Slugger Edward Encarnacion, former AL Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel and catcher Yasmani Grandal are among the team's big-money additions.

The White So also signed All-Star pitcher Gio Gonzalez, brought back Jose Abreu and acquired outfielder Nomar Mazara from the Texas Rangers.