New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German has been given an 81-game suspension for violating the MLB domestic violence policy, commissioner Rob Manfred announced Thursday.

German, who had already been placed on administrative leave for the final 18 games of the 2019 season, including nine postseason games, will sit out the first 63 games of the 2020 season.

German was put on administrative leave on Sept. 19 while MLB investigated alleged domestic violence involving his girlfriend, with whom he has at least one child.

"My office has completed its investigation into the allegations that Domingo German violated Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy," Manfred said in a statement. "Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. German violated our Policy and that discipline is appropriate."

German will not appeal the discipline, which also includes participation in an evaluation and treatment program supervised by MLB's Joint Policy Board. He also has agreed to make a contribution to Sanctuary for Families, a New York City-based nonprofit organization dedicated to aiding victims of domestic violence.

"We remain steadfast in our support of Major League Baseball's investigative process and the disciplinary action taken regarding Domingo German," the Yankees said in a statement issued Thursday. "Domestic violence -- in any form -- is a gravely serious matter that affects every segment of our society. Major League Baseball has taken the lead in our industry to make domestic violence awareness and prevention a priority, and we will continue to back those efforts. We are encouraged by Domingo's acceptance of his discipline, and we sincerely hope this indicates a commitment to making a meaningful and positive change in his personal conduct."

German's ban is the longest levied by MLB under its domestic violence policy for a player who was not formally charged. Addison Russell of the Chicago Cubs was suspended 40 games spanning the 2018-19 seasons following a series of allegations by his ex-wife.

Former San Diego pitcher Jose Torres was banned 100 games in 2018 following an arrest on domestic violence charges.

German, a 27-year-old right-hander, was the top winner for the American League East champions last season, going 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA in 24 starts and three relief appearances over 143 innings this season.

German had a $577,000 salary but will not be paid for the time he missed after being placed on leave. He is expected to make a similar salary for 2020 but again will not be paid while suspended.

New York has been preparing to go on without German for much of 2020. The club signed right-hander Gerrit Cole to a $324 million, nine-year contract last month, the largest deal ever for a pitcher in total dollars and average annual value. Cole is expected to be followed in the rotation by left-hander James Paxton and right-handers Masahiro Tanaka and Luis Severino, with lefties J.A. Happ and Jordan Montgomery also available.

