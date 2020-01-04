        <
          Sources: Reliever Craig Stammen returning to Padres

          2:55 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Free-agent reliever Craig Stammen has elected to return to the San Diego Padres, agreeing to a two-year deal for $9 million, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Saturday.

          The source said the deal includes a club option for 2022 that would raise the total value to $12 million.

          Stammen has spent the past three seasons in San Diego and posted a 3.29 ERA in 82 innings spanning 76 appearances in 2019. The lowlight of his season came in June, when his former team, the Washington Nationals (2009-15), hit four straight home runs off him.

          Baseball reporter Robert Murray first reported that the Padres and Stammen had reached an agreement.

