Reliever Daniel Hudson and the Washington Nationals are finalizing a two-year, $11 million deal, sources familiar with the agreement told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Hudson can earn another $1 million in performance bonuses related to games finished, sources said.

The Nationals acquired the right-hander from the Toronto Blue Jays on July 31, and he proved to be one of their most reliable relievers during a postseason run that ended with the franchise's first championship.

He struck out Astros outfielder Michael Brantley for the last out in the World Series.

Hudson, who will turn 33 in March, had six saves and a 1.44 ERA over 25 innings for Washington last season.