The Washington Nationals and first baseman Eric Thames are in agreement on a one-year, $4 million contract, a source familiar with the deal told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Thames, 33, batted .247 last season with 25 home runs and 61 RBIs for the Brewers.

The left-handed-hitting Thames will likely share time at first base with righty Howie Kendrick, who was MVP of the NL Championship Series last fall.