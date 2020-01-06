The Cincinnati Reds have signed Japanese outfielder Shogo Akiyama to a three-year, $21 million contract.

The Reds, who announced the contract Monday, reportedly agreed to the deal with Akiyama last week.

Akiyama, 31, needed to travel from Japan to Cincinnati and take a physical before the Reds announced the deal, according to reports.

Akiyama has played parts of nine seasons for Seibu of the Japanese Pacific League. The left-handed hitting Akiyama batted .303 with 20 home runs and 62 RBIs in 143 games for Seibu last season.

Akiyama joins a crowded outfield situation with the Reds, who have young slugger Aristides Aquino, former top prospect Nick Senzel and veterans Jesse Winker and Phillip Ervin.