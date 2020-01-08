Free-agent catcher Robinson Chirinos and the Texas Rangers have agreed on a one-year, $6.75 million deal, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

The deal includes a $5.75 million salary for 2020, with a club option for 2021 that is worth $6.5 million with a $1 million buyout.

Chirinos spent six seasons with the Rangers before departing last offseason for Houston after Texas opted for defensive-minded Jeff Mathis.

But Mathis hit just .158 in 86 games last season, with two home runs and 12 RBIs, compared with Chirinos' .238-17-58 line for the Astros.

The previous season in Texas was Chirinos' most productive, with 18 home runs and 65 RBIs.