          Rangers bring back catcher Robinson Chirinos with $6.75M, 1-year deal

          10:27 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Free-agent catcher Robinson Chirinos and the Texas Rangers have agreed on a one-year, $6.75 million deal, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

          The deal includes a $5.75 million salary for 2020, with a club option for 2021 that is worth $6.5 million with a $1 million buyout.

          Chirinos spent six seasons with the Rangers before departing last offseason for Houston after Texas opted for defensive-minded Jeff Mathis.

          But Mathis hit just .158 in 86 games last season, with two home runs and 12 RBIs, compared with Chirinos' .238-17-58 line for the Astros.

          The previous season in Texas was Chirinos' most productive, with 18 home runs and 65 RBIs.

