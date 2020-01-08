The Milwaukee Brewers have given a three-year contract extension to manager Craig Counsell, the team announced Wednesday.

Counsell, 49, had one season remaining on his contract and is now signed through 2023.

"We are pleased to extend the contract of one of the best managers in the game today," general manager David Stearns said.

The Brewers are 405-381 and made back-to-back playoff appearances in 2018 and '19 since Counsell became manager in May 2015.

"Leading this organization on the field continues to be a great honor and unique privilege," Counsell said in a statement. "I am very proud of what we have been able to accomplish during a short period of time through our collaborative efforts, and look forward to what the future holds."