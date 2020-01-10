Jeff Passan explains that Mookie Betts being dealt to the Dodgers would make the most sense because they can afford his contract and can offer major league players and prospects in return. (1:55)

Friday was the deadline for 155 arbitration-eligible players and their MLB teams to agree on salaries or exchange desired numbers for 2020. This year, big names including Mookie Betts, Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, Aaron Judge, George Springer and Noah Syndergaard are among those who either came to a settlement amount before the deadline or are headed to an arbitration hearing.

According to Jeff Passan, all 30 teams have adopted the so-called file-and-trial approach -- if the sides file a number, they'll head to trial, cutting out the post-exchange-date negotiations that were prevalent even five years ago -- making Jan. 10 an underappreciated day on the baseball calendar.

Below are some names notable names and figures. (Teams are listed alphabetically, and all deals are for one year, unless otherwise noted.)

Arizona Diamondbacks:

Expected to go to hearing: Nick Ahmed and Archie Bradley

Contract agreements: David Peralta (three-year, $22 million contract extension); Robbie Ray ($9.43 million); Jake Lamb ($5.515 million); Matt Andriese ($1.395 million)

Atlanta Braves:

Expected to go to hearing: Shane Greene

Contract agreements: Dansby Swanson ($3.125 million), Mike Foltynewicz ($6.425 million); Johan Camargo ($1.7 million); Adam Duvall ($3.25 million); Grant Dayton ($655,000); Luke Jackson ($1.825 million)

Baltimore Orioles:

Contract agreements: Mychal Givens ($3.225 million); Hanser Alberto ($1.65 million); Trey Mancini ($4.75 million)

Boston Red Sox:

Expected to go to hearing: Andrew Benintendi and Eduardo Rodriguez

Contract agreements: Mookie Betts ($27 million -- arbitration record); Matt Barnes ($3.1 million); Heath Hembree ($1.6125 million); Jackie Bradley Jr. ($11 million); Brandon Workman ($3.5 million)

Chicago White Sox:

Contract agreements: Evan Marshall ($1.1 million); Alex Colome ($10.5325 million); Carlos Rodon ($4.450 million); Nomar Mazara ($5.56 million)

Chicago Cubs:

Contract agreements: Kris Bryant ($18.6 million); Javier Baez ($10 million); Albert Almora Jr. ($1.575 million); Willson Contreras ($4.5 million); Kyle Schwarber ($7 million); Kyle Ryan ($975,000)

Cincinnati Reds:

Contract agreements: Michael Lorenzen ($3.75 million); Anthony DeSclafani ($5.975 million); Curt Casali ($1.4625 million); Trevor Bauer ($17.5 million); Matt Bowman ($865,000)

Cleveland Indians:

Contract agreements: Tyler Naquin ($1.45 million); Nick Wittgren ($1.125 million); Francisco Lindor ($17.5 million); Mike Clevinger ($4.1 million)

Colorado Rockies:

Expected to go to hearing: Trevor Story and Tony Wolters

Contract agreements: Kyle Freeland ($2.875 million)

Detroit Tigers:

Contract agreements: Daniel Norris ($2.9625 million); Buck Farmer ($1.15 million); Matthew Boyd ($5.3 million); JaCoby Jones ($1.575 million)

Houston Astros:

Expected to go to hearing: George Springer

Contract agreements: Chris Devenski ($2 million); Carlos Correa ($8 million)

Kansas City Royals:

Contract agreements: Jorge Soler ($7.3 million)

Los Angeles Angels:

Expected to go to hearing: Brian Goodwin

Contract agreements: Andrew Heaney ($4.3 million); Keynan Middleton ($800,000); Tommy La Stella ($3.25 million)

Los Angeles Dodgers:

Expected to go to hearing: Max Muncy, Joc Pederson, Chris Taylor and Pedro Baez

Contract agreements: Ross Stripling ($2.1 million); Julio Urias ($1 million); Enrique Hernandez ($5.9 million); Cody Bellinger ($11.5 million -- record for first-time eligible); Corey Seager ($7.6 million)

Miami Marlins:

Expected to go to hearing: Jesus Aguilar

Contract agreements:Jose Urena ($3.75 million)

Milwaukee Brewers:

Expected to go to hearing: Josh Hader and Brent Suter

Contract agreements: Omar Narvaez ($2.725 million)

Minnesota Twins:

Expected to go to hearing: Jose Berrios

Contract agreements: Miguel Sano (three-year extension), Tyler Duffey ($1.2 million); Byron Buxton ($3.075 million)

New York Yankees:

Contract agreements: Gio Urshela ($2.475 million); Gary Sanchez ($5 million); Tommy Kahnle ($2.65 million); Aaron Judge ($8.5 million); James Paxton ($12.5 million)

New York Mets:

Contract agreements: Robert Gsellman ($1.225 million); Jake Marisnick ($3.3125 million); Noah Syndergaard ($9.7 million); Steven Matz ($5 million); Edwin Diaz ($5.1 million): Marcus Stroman ($12 million); Michael Conforto ($8 million)

Oakland Athletics:

Contract agreements: Marcus Semien ($13 million); Chad Pinder ($2.025 million); Liam Hendriks ($5.3 million); Robbie Grossman ($3.725 million); Sean Manaea ($3.75 million); Mark Canha ($4.8 million)

Philadelphia Phillies:

Expected to go to hearing: J.T. Realmuto and Hector Neris

Contract agreements: Adam Morgan ($1.575 million)

Pittsburgh Pirates:

Contract agreements: Chad Kuhl ($840,000); Jameson Taillon ($2.25 million); Josh Bell ($4.8 million); Joe Musgrove ($2.8 million)

San Diego Padres:

Contract agreements: Luis Perdomo ($950,000); Matt Strahm ($1.4 million); Manuel Margot ($2.475 million); Austin Hedges ($3 million); Kirby Yates ($7.0625 million); Tommy Pham ($7.9 million)

San Francisco Giants:

Seattle Mariners:

Contract agreements: Sam Tuivailala ($800,000); Mitch Haniger ($7.0625 million)

St. Louis Cardinals:

Contract agreements: John Gant ($1.3 million)

Tampa Bay Rays:

Contract agreements: Tyler Glasnow ($2.05 million); Hunter Renfroe ($3.3 million); Oliver Drake ($1.025 million); Daniel Robertson ($1.025 million)

Texas Rangers:

Contract agreements: Joey Gallo ($4.4 million)

Toronto Blue Jays:

Contract agreements: Matt Shoemaker ($4.2 million); Ken Giles ($9.6 million)

Washington Nationals:

Contract agreements: Roenis Elias ($1.975 million); Joe Ross ($1.5 million); Trea Turner ($7.45 million)