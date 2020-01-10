Friday was the deadline for 155 arbitration-eligible players and their MLB teams to agree on salaries or exchange desired numbers for 2020. This year, big names including Mookie Betts, Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, Aaron Judge, George Springer and Noah Syndergaard are among those who either came to a settlement amount before the deadline or are headed to an arbitration hearing.
According to Jeff Passan, all 30 teams have adopted the so-called file-and-trial approach -- if the sides file a number, they'll head to trial, cutting out the post-exchange-date negotiations that were prevalent even five years ago -- making Jan. 10 an underappreciated day on the baseball calendar.
Below are some names notable names and figures. (Teams are listed alphabetically, and all deals are for one year, unless otherwise noted.)
Expected to go to hearing: Nick Ahmed and Archie Bradley
Contract agreements: David Peralta (three-year, $22 million contract extension); Robbie Ray ($9.43 million); Jake Lamb ($5.515 million); Matt Andriese ($1.395 million)
Expected to go to hearing: Shane Greene
Contract agreements: Dansby Swanson ($3.125 million), Mike Foltynewicz ($6.425 million); Johan Camargo ($1.7 million); Adam Duvall ($3.25 million); Grant Dayton ($655,000); Luke Jackson ($1.825 million)
Contract agreements: Mychal Givens ($3.225 million); Hanser Alberto ($1.65 million); Trey Mancini ($4.75 million)
Expected to go to hearing: Andrew Benintendi and Eduardo Rodriguez
Contract agreements: Mookie Betts ($27 million -- arbitration record); Matt Barnes ($3.1 million); Heath Hembree ($1.6125 million); Jackie Bradley Jr. ($11 million); Brandon Workman ($3.5 million)
Contract agreements: Evan Marshall ($1.1 million); Alex Colome ($10.5325 million); Carlos Rodon ($4.450 million); Nomar Mazara ($5.56 million)
Contract agreements: Kris Bryant ($18.6 million); Javier Baez ($10 million); Albert Almora Jr. ($1.575 million); Willson Contreras ($4.5 million); Kyle Schwarber ($7 million); Kyle Ryan ($975,000)
Contract agreements: Michael Lorenzen ($3.75 million); Anthony DeSclafani ($5.975 million); Curt Casali ($1.4625 million); Trevor Bauer ($17.5 million); Matt Bowman ($865,000)
Contract agreements: Tyler Naquin ($1.45 million); Nick Wittgren ($1.125 million); Francisco Lindor ($17.5 million); Mike Clevinger ($4.1 million)
Expected to go to hearing: Trevor Story and Tony Wolters
Contract agreements: Kyle Freeland ($2.875 million)
Contract agreements: Daniel Norris ($2.9625 million); Buck Farmer ($1.15 million); Matthew Boyd ($5.3 million); JaCoby Jones ($1.575 million)
Expected to go to hearing: George Springer
Contract agreements: Chris Devenski ($2 million); Carlos Correa ($8 million)
Contract agreements: Jorge Soler ($7.3 million)
Expected to go to hearing: Brian Goodwin
Contract agreements: Andrew Heaney ($4.3 million); Keynan Middleton ($800,000); Tommy La Stella ($3.25 million)
Expected to go to hearing: Max Muncy, Joc Pederson, Chris Taylor and Pedro Baez
Contract agreements: Ross Stripling ($2.1 million); Julio Urias ($1 million); Enrique Hernandez ($5.9 million); Cody Bellinger ($11.5 million -- record for first-time eligible); Corey Seager ($7.6 million)
Expected to go to hearing: Jesus Aguilar
Contract agreements:Jose Urena ($3.75 million)
Expected to go to hearing: Josh Hader and Brent Suter
Contract agreements: Omar Narvaez ($2.725 million)
Expected to go to hearing: Jose Berrios
Contract agreements: Miguel Sano (three-year extension), Tyler Duffey ($1.2 million); Byron Buxton ($3.075 million)
Contract agreements: Gio Urshela ($2.475 million); Gary Sanchez ($5 million); Tommy Kahnle ($2.65 million); Aaron Judge ($8.5 million); James Paxton ($12.5 million)
Contract agreements: Robert Gsellman ($1.225 million); Jake Marisnick ($3.3125 million); Noah Syndergaard ($9.7 million); Steven Matz ($5 million); Edwin Diaz ($5.1 million): Marcus Stroman ($12 million); Michael Conforto ($8 million)
Contract agreements: Marcus Semien ($13 million); Chad Pinder ($2.025 million); Liam Hendriks ($5.3 million); Robbie Grossman ($3.725 million); Sean Manaea ($3.75 million); Mark Canha ($4.8 million)
Expected to go to hearing: J.T. Realmuto and Hector Neris
Contract agreements: Adam Morgan ($1.575 million)
Contract agreements: Chad Kuhl ($840,000); Jameson Taillon ($2.25 million); Josh Bell ($4.8 million); Joe Musgrove ($2.8 million)
Contract agreements: Luis Perdomo ($950,000); Matt Strahm ($1.4 million); Manuel Margot ($2.475 million); Austin Hedges ($3 million); Kirby Yates ($7.0625 million); Tommy Pham ($7.9 million)
Contract agreements: Sam Tuivailala ($800,000); Mitch Haniger ($7.0625 million)
Contract agreements: John Gant ($1.3 million)
Contract agreements: Tyler Glasnow ($2.05 million); Hunter Renfroe ($3.3 million); Oliver Drake ($1.025 million); Daniel Robertson ($1.025 million)
Contract agreements: Joey Gallo ($4.4 million)
Contract agreements: Matt Shoemaker ($4.2 million); Ken Giles ($9.6 million)
Contract agreements: Roenis Elias ($1.975 million); Joe Ross ($1.5 million); Trea Turner ($7.45 million)