January 10 is the deadline for 155 arbitration-eligible players and their MLB teams to agree on salaries or exchange desired numbers for 2020. This year, big names including Mookie Betts, Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, Aaron Judge, George Springer and Noah Syndergaard are among those who will either come to a settlement amount before Friday's deadline or head to an arbitration hearing.
According to Jeff Passan, all 30 teams have adopted the so-called file-and-trial approach -- if the sides file a number, they'll head to trial, cutting out the post-exchange-date negotiations that were prevalent even five years ago -- making Friday an underappreciated day on the baseball calendar.
Below are some names to watch and check back during the day for updates throughout the day (teams listed alphabetically).
Arizona Diamondbacks: Nick Ahmed, Robbie Ray
Atlanta Braves: Dansby Swanson, Mike Foltynewicz
Baltimore Orioles: Trey Mancini
Boston Red Sox: Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr., Mookie Betts
Chicago White Sox: Carlos Rodon
Chicago Cubs: Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, Willson Contreras, Kyle Schwarber
Cleveland Indians: Mike Clevinger, Francisco Lindor
Colorado Rockies: Jon Gray, Trevor Story
Detroit Tigers: Matthew Boyd, Michael Fulmer
Houston Astros: Carlos Correa, George Springer
Kansas City Royals: Jorge Soler
Los Angeles Angels: Dylan Bundy
Los Angeles Dodgers: Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy, Joc Pederson, Corey Seager
Miami Marlins: Jonathan Villar
Minnesota Twins: Jose Berrios, Byron Buxton Eddie Rosario, Miguel Sano
New York Yankees: Aaron Judge, James Paxton, Gary Sanchez
New York Mets: Michael Conforto, Edwin Diaz, Marcus Stroman, Noah Syndergaard
Oakland Athletics: Marcus Semien
Philadelphia Phillies: J.T. Realmuto
San Diego Padres: Tommy Pham, Kirby Yates
San Francisco Giants: Donovan Solano
Seattle Mariners: Mitch Haniger
St. Louis Cardinals: John Gant