January 10 is the deadline for 155 arbitration-eligible players and their MLB teams to agree on salaries or exchange desired numbers for 2020. This year, big names including Mookie Betts, Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, Aaron Judge, George Springer and Noah Syndergaard are among those who will either come to a settlement amount before Friday's deadline or head to an arbitration hearing.

According to Jeff Passan, all 30 teams have adopted the so-called file-and-trial approach -- if the sides file a number, they'll head to trial, cutting out the post-exchange-date negotiations that were prevalent even five years ago -- making Friday an underappreciated day on the baseball calendar.

Below are some names to watch and check back during the day for updates throughout the day (teams listed alphabetically).

Arizona Diamondbacks: Nick Ahmed, Robbie Ray

Atlanta Braves: Dansby Swanson, Mike Foltynewicz

Baltimore Orioles: Trey Mancini

Boston Red Sox: Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr., Mookie Betts

Chicago White Sox: Carlos Rodon

Chicago Cubs: Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, Willson Contreras, Kyle Schwarber

Cincinnati Reds: Trevor Bauer

Cleveland Indians: Mike Clevinger, Francisco Lindor

Colorado Rockies: Jon Gray, Trevor Story

Detroit Tigers: Matthew Boyd, Michael Fulmer

Houston Astros: Carlos Correa, George Springer

Kansas City Royals: Jorge Soler

Los Angeles Angels: Dylan Bundy

Los Angeles Dodgers: Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy, Joc Pederson, Corey Seager

Miami Marlins: Jonathan Villar

Milwaukee Brewers: Josh Hader

Minnesota Twins: Jose Berrios, Byron Buxton Eddie Rosario, Miguel Sano

New York Yankees: Aaron Judge, James Paxton, Gary Sanchez

New York Mets: Michael Conforto, Edwin Diaz, Marcus Stroman, Noah Syndergaard

Oakland Athletics: Marcus Semien

Philadelphia Phillies: J.T. Realmuto

Pittsburgh Pirates: Josh Bell

San Diego Padres: Tommy Pham, Kirby Yates

San Francisco Giants: Donovan Solano

Seattle Mariners: Mitch Haniger

St. Louis Cardinals: John Gant

Tampa Bay Rays: Tyler Glasnow

Texas Rangers: Joey Gallo

Toronto Blue Jays: Ken Giles

Washington Nationals: Trea Turner