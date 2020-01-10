        <
        >

          2020 MLB arbitration tracker: Follow along at January 10 deadline

          9:50 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          January 10 is the deadline for 155 arbitration-eligible players and their MLB teams to agree on salaries or exchange desired numbers for 2020. This year, big names including Mookie Betts, Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, Aaron Judge, George Springer and Noah Syndergaard are among those who will either come to a settlement amount before Friday's deadline or head to an arbitration hearing.

          According to Jeff Passan, all 30 teams have adopted the so-called file-and-trial approach -- if the sides file a number, they'll head to trial, cutting out the post-exchange-date negotiations that were prevalent even five years ago -- making Friday an underappreciated day on the baseball calendar.

          Below are some names to watch and check back during the day for updates throughout the day (teams listed alphabetically).

          Arizona Diamondbacks: Nick Ahmed, Robbie Ray

          Atlanta Braves: Dansby Swanson, Mike Foltynewicz

          Baltimore Orioles: Trey Mancini

          Boston Red Sox: Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr., Mookie Betts

          Chicago White Sox: Carlos Rodon

          Chicago Cubs: Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, Willson Contreras, Kyle Schwarber

          Cincinnati Reds: Trevor Bauer

          Cleveland Indians: Mike Clevinger, Francisco Lindor

          Colorado Rockies: Jon Gray, Trevor Story

          Detroit Tigers: Matthew Boyd, Michael Fulmer

          Houston Astros: Carlos Correa, George Springer

          Kansas City Royals: Jorge Soler

          Los Angeles Angels: Dylan Bundy

          Los Angeles Dodgers: Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy, Joc Pederson, Corey Seager

          Miami Marlins: Jonathan Villar

          Milwaukee Brewers: Josh Hader

          Minnesota Twins: Jose Berrios, Byron Buxton Eddie Rosario, Miguel Sano

          New York Yankees: Aaron Judge, James Paxton, Gary Sanchez

          New York Mets: Michael Conforto, Edwin Diaz, Marcus Stroman, Noah Syndergaard

          Oakland Athletics: Marcus Semien

          Philadelphia Phillies: J.T. Realmuto

          Pittsburgh Pirates: Josh Bell

          San Diego Padres: Tommy Pham, Kirby Yates

          San Francisco Giants: Donovan Solano

          Seattle Mariners: Mitch Haniger

          St. Louis Cardinals: John Gant

          Tampa Bay Rays: Tyler Glasnow

          Texas Rangers: Joey Gallo

          Toronto Blue Jays: Ken Giles

          Washington Nationals: Trea Turner

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices