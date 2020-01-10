Outfielder David Peralta and the Arizona Diamondbacks are in agreement on a three-year, $22 million contract extension, a source familiar with the deal told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Peralta, who was set to be a free agent after the 2020 season, will now be under contract through 2022.

He hit .275 with 12 home runs and 57 RBIs in 99 games last season, which ended for him in August when he decided to undergo season-ending right shoulder surgery. The shoulder had been an issue throughout 2019, and Peralta had three stints on the injured list.

Peralta is expected to be ready for spring training.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.